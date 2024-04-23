Samuel Inkoom: Ex-Black Stars defender advises Dreams FC ahead of Confederation Cup clash with Zamalek in Kumasi

Ex-Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has provided valuable advice to Dreams FC ahead of their pivotal encounter with Egyptian giants Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

After holding Zamalek to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, Dreams FC will host the former champions in the second leg on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

"This is the time Ghanaians have to support Dreams FC," Inkoom told Maakye Sports, acknowledging the significance of the occasion.

"They should stay calm, and be positive, and I think they can get the results." He emphasised the importance of mindset in facing a formidable opponent like Zamalek and expressed confidence that they could achieve success with the right approach.

Highlighting the potential for an upset, Inkoom remarked, "What I can tell them is that Zamalek can be beaten. They can lose but all will depend on the mindset they take to the game."

The match holds immense significance for Dreams FC, as they aim to become the first Ghanaian side in two decades to reach the final of the Confederation Cup. The last time a Ghanaian team achieved this feat was in 2004 when Hearts of Oak and Kotoko faced off in the final, with Hearts emerging victorious.

With the support of passionate fans and Inkoom's words of encouragement ringing in their ears, Dreams FC will seek to make history when they take on Zamalek in the highly anticipated second leg clash on Sunday, April 28.