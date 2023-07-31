Samuel Inkoom explains how he was marred with struggles for choosing Ghana over his club

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom says he lost his position as well as his monthly salary because he opted to play for Ghana during a crucial period for his club

The right-back who now plays for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League was appointed captain for the Black Meteors by then-coach Kwesi Appiah in 2011 as Ghana embarked on a crucial mission to make it to the Olympic Games having already missed out in the previous edition.

At the time Inkoom was a player for Ukrainian side Dnipro who also had important matches coming up.

According to Inkoom, he chose to honour the national invitation due to his love for his motherland but didn't know it was going to cost him much to do that.

He revealed that, after the national assignment, Dnipro had already secured three different signings in his position putting his place in the first team in danger. He had also already agreed to forgo his one-month salary for leaving the club to play for Ghana.

“When I was coming, it was even difficult for me to make that decision. I had to choose between the national team and Dnipro while we were having league games to play. I also wanted Ghana to qualify for the Olympic Games as well. I was born in Ghana and I would never turn my back to where I came from so I choose Ghana,” he said on Sports Ultras on 3FM.

“After the assignment, I returned to my club and saw that they had signed three fullbacks in my position implying that I had no chance anymore. It got to a time that I was made aware I wasn’t going to receive a one-month salary but I agreed because I cherished Ghana. If I was going to help Ghana qualify for the Olympic Games and lose one month’s salary, I would be okay but I didn’t know they were going to sign three fullbacks in my position,” he added.

The experienced fullback played an important role for different national teams in Ghana, such as the Back Stars and the Black Satellites. He achieved a remarkable victory with the U-20 World Cup in 2009, which no other African country has yet surpassed. Additionally, as a former defender for FC Basel, he had a successful career in Europe, playing for multiple teams.