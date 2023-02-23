Samuel Inkoom expresses heartbreak over Christian Atsu's passing

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed his heartbreak over the passing of Christian Atsu.

Inkoom stated that it is tragic that Atsu had to die in such a manner and that the thought of it brings tears to his eyes.

Inkoom and his wife paid a visit to Atsu's family on Thursday morning to formally express their sympathies. During the visit, Inkoom also signed the book of condolence opened in honour of the late Black Stars attacker.

In a social media post, Inkoom conveyed his condolences to Atsu's family, as well as the football community at large. "The thought of the passing of our dear brother Christian Atsu in that tragic event breaks our hearts and brings tears to our eyes. It was such a terrible event, and we share our condolences with the family of our brother. It's a sad day for all of us," Inkoom wrote on Twitter.

Atsu's death has been mourned by many in the football community, with fans and colleagues alike expressing their shock and sadness. The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger passed away in a tragic earthquake that hit Turkey, where he was playing for his club, Hatayspor.