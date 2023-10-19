Samuel Inkoom meets with Dr Ofori Sarpong and Sammy Kuffuor ahead of football agency launch

Former Black Stars right back, Samuel Inkoom, paid a courtesy visit to Ghanaian business magnate Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Inkoom expressed his joy at the meeting in a Twitter post, particularly highlighting the interaction with Ofori Sarpong, a highly respected businessman.

He also had the opportunity to meet with Samuel Osei Kuffour, who has enjoyed a successful business journey after retiring from professional football and is a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Inkoom is gearing up to launch his football agency, S-Inkoom Football Management Agency, on Saturday, October 28. While he has not officially retired from playing, Inkoom is venturing into player management, seeking to provide a platform for young talent in Ghana.

Inkoom emphasized his desire to contribute to the development of young players and player management, stating, "There are a lot of things in football that players can also do apart from coaching. It is not always that when you are a legend, you are supposed to be a coach."

"No, you can do scouting, you can also learn player management and stuff. And this is what I want to do. I want to help the young ones when I go into player management because we have a bunch of potentials in Ghana, but they need a good platform to also showcase their talent."