Samuel Inkoom part ways with Hearts of Oak

Defender Samuel Inkoom has ended his stay with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The veteran right-back leaves after one-and-a-half season with the Accra-based club.

Inkoom, who was a regular member of the team last season, helped the club win the FA Cup in his 2022 before adding the President Cup to his laurels in 2023.

"I bow out of the Phobia family with pride and fulfillment, thanks to Torgbe Afede XIV and the Amazing family.Phooobia! Masters," he wrote on social media.

His next destination is unknown, but the 32-year-old has already started work in football management as he helps young players build their careers.

The former FC Basel defender was part of Ghana's U20 team that won the 2009 FIFA World Cup.

He also played for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.