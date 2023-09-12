Samuel Inkoom praises Baba Rahman's performance against Central African Republic

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed his belief that Baba Rahman was the best player for the Black Stars in their recent 2-1 comeback victory against the Central African Republic, despite facing criticism from fans.

Rahman faced a challenging match in Kumasi, and he was even jeered by fans at the Baba Yara Stadium whenever he had possession of the ball. However, his performance did not go unnoticed by Inkoom.

Inkoom stated, "We don't have to go to the extent of playing individual players. We should not forget that he is young. This left-back has a big future. The game that we played in Kumasi, was not bad. He was my best player, to be honest."

Rahman was forced to leave the match early in the second half due to an injury concern and has since returned to his parent club. Consequently, he will not be part of Ghana's squad for their upcoming international friendly against Liberia.