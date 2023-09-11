Samuel Inkoom reveals $1 million signing-on fee and luxuries from Dnipro deal

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, recently shared astonishing details of his transfer to Dnipro in 2011, including a jaw-dropping $1 million signing-on fee, a Rolex watch, and a private jet ride as part of the deal.

Inkoom, who previously played as a right-back for Asante Kotoko, disclosed that the $1 million and the Rolex watch constituted his signing-on fee.

He further revealed that he was presented with the cash in a briefcase and gifted a private jet for his travel from Switzerland to complete the transfer in Ukraine.

"Yes, it's true; that was my signing-on fee. The owner of Dnipro is one of the richest guys, and he is Jewish. He had so much money, and my deal was 'I will come, I won't come,' and he was like 'come, whatever you need, I will give it to you,'" Inkoom stated during an interview with Fiifi Banson TV.

Reflecting on the surreal experience of holding $1 million in cash, Inkoom admitted that he was excited yet simultaneously scared. He couldn't sleep, as it was his first time encountering such a substantial amount of money. He also recalled concerns that the private jet may have been used to transport the money back.

"To be honest, trust me, I couldn't sleep. That was the first time seeing money like that. I was excited and I was also scared. I was like he brought the private jet, so he can take the money back. So a lot of things were going through my mind. He told me not to worry; I will make sure you put the money in a perfect account," Inkoom shared.

Inkoom believes that his significant signing-on fee was a well-deserved reward for his hard work throughout his career, from his early days in Wenneba, through his time with Hassacas and Asante Kotoko.

"I was working hard in Wenneba. I played for Hassacas before I came to Asante Kotoko. My salary in Asante Kotoko was GH150,000 (1.50 million old currency), so for me to receive this kind of money, I was so excited. I saved the money. I think I put the money in my account for like a month before I started planning what to do with it," he added.

Inkoom joined Dnipro in 2011, spending three seasons with the club, during which the final two years of his contract were spent on loan to Bastia and Platanias FC.

Subsequently, he transferred to MLS side D.C. United in 2014. The 32-year-old has played for a total of 14 clubs throughout his career.

While currently unattached, he has affirmed that he has no intentions of retiring from professional football. His most recent stint was with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.