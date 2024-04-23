Samuel Inkoom urges massive support for Dreams FC ahead of semifinal showdown with Zamalek

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has called for massive support for Dreams FC as they prepare to face Zamalek in the second-leg semifinal showdown of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

After holding the 2019 champions to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, Dreams FC are gearing up for a crucial encounter against the experienced Egyptian side.

Inkoom, speaking on Maakye Sports before the game, urged Ghanaian football enthusiasts to rally behind Dreams FC in their quest for victory against Zamalek.

"This is the time Ghanaians have to support Dreams FC," Inkoom emphasised, highlighting the significance of national backing for the Ghanaian representatives.

"They should stay calm, and be positive, and I think they can get the results."

Reflecting on the potential outcome of the match, Inkoom expressed confidence in Dreams FC's ability to defeat Zamalek, stating, "Zamalek can be beaten. They can lose but all will depend on the mindset they take to the game."

Dreams FC are set to host Zamalek in the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 28, with hopes of securing a spot in the Confederation Cup final. With Inkoom's call for massive support ringing loud and clear, the stage is set for an electrifying showdown between the two teams.