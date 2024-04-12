Samuel Inkoom warns against 'kicking out' Andre Ayew from the Black Stars

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom believes the Black Stars need senior players like Andre Ayew to maintain a balance in the team.

Ayew, the Black Stars captain, has come under a lot of pressure following the team's recent struggles.

Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stages of the last two Africa Cup of Nations and were also eliminated from the first round at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the team's slump, Inkoom insists Andre Ayew is needed to play a motivating role for the youngsters in the squad.

"I believe if you have a team, you have to have the experienced ones and the young ones because the young one cannot just come like that. You are supposed to have experienced one inside the team that can motivate them and can also encourage them," he told GH One TV.

"I don't think at the moment we have to kick Andre Ayew or maybe the senior players out of the team. They have to be in the team, give the young ones confidence, and say a lot of encouraging stuff because I think that is how a team is supposed to be," he added.

Inkoom and Ayew were part of the Ghana U20 team that won the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.