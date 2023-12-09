Samuel Inkoom’s agency partners with Asante Kotoko for European tour

Former Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed his belief that his company's partnership with his former club will make the club great.

Speaking to the media, Inkoom, who owns S-Inkoom Football Management, said, "We are helping Kumasi Asante Kotoko to go on the European tour. We want to give hope to Asante Kotoko and their fans. We want them to know that the future of Kotoko is great."

Inkoom's company is partnering with Kotoko as they prepare to embark on a European tour, where they will face Italian clubs Genoa and Atalanta.

The tour is aimed at providing exposure and experience for the players ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Inkoom believes that the partnership between S-Inkoom Football Management and Kotoko will be mutually beneficial.

The partnership between S-Inkoom Football Management and Kotoko is expected to be a long-term one, with both parties committed to working together to achieve their goals.