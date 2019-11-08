Samuel Inkoom is said to have a late call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, according to local media.

The 30-year-old has reportedly been invited to replace US-based right back Harrison Afful. The Columbus Crew defender is reportedly injured and has been ruled out of the games.

The former FC Basel right-back is currently playing for Bulgarian First League club Dunav Ruse.

He has made nine league appearances for Dunav Ruse in the Bulgarian top-flight this season so far.

Inkoom has been capped 46 times for Ghana with a goal to his credit. He, however, last featured for the Black Stars in 2014 ahead of Fifa World Cup in Brazil.