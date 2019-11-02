Samuel Obeng bags brace as Black Meteors beat Shooting Stars 2-0

Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng Gyabaa scored a brace in the Black Meteors final preparatory game against Shooting Stars at the Accra Sport Stadium on Saturday.

The game ended 2-0 in favor the Under 23 side.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko used the game to assess his final 21-man squad before the team departs to Egypt on Monday to continue with preparations ahead of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tournament which kicks off on 8 November, 2019.

Ghana is paired in Group A with Egypt, Mali and Cameroon.

The Black Meteors will play their first game of the tournament against Cameroon on 8 November at the Cairo International Stadium.

Three teams will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from the tournament.