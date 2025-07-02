Samuel Obeng celebrates FIFA Club World Cup experience with gratitude and pride

Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng Gyabaa has shared an emotional reflection on Wydad Athletic Club’s FIFA Club World Cup experience, expressing both gratitude and pride despite the team’s early elimination.

In a touching Instagram post, the 27-year-old forward acknowledged the disappointment of falling short but emphasised his appreciation for the opportunity to represent the Moroccan giants on such a prestigious stage.

“A dream has ended, but we will continue to make history,” Obeng wrote, capturing the highs and lows of Wydad’s campaign.

The club, rich in history and one of Africa’s most successful teams, entered the competition with great expectations.

Although their journey was cut short, Obeng’s tone remained optimistic, focusing on the positives and the bond formed through the experience.

The former Real Oviedo player extended heartfelt appreciation to the fans who supported the team throughout.

“Heartfelt thanks to our fans for accompanying us at every step of this journey. Thank you very much to our fans for the support at all times,” he shared.

Obeng’s words reflect the enduring spirit and resilience of Wydad Casablanca. His message underscores that beyond results, it is the unity, dedication, and shared passion between the team and its fans that truly matter.

The Red Castle suffered three defeats during the group stage against English giants Manchester City, Juventus and Emirati side Al Ain.

He concluded with a simple but powerful message: “Always Wydad,” reinforcing his loyalty to the club and its passionate supporters.