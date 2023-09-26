Samuel Obeng delighted after scoring in Huesca's ‘necessary’ victory in Spain

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng expressed his satisfaction with SD Huesca's crucial 2-0 victory over Alcorcón, describing it as a "necessary" win.

Obeng played a pivotal role in securing the win, scoring his first goal of the season.

"The evaluation is positive, we are very happy to have achieved that first victory because we needed it," the striker said.

Obeng praised the team's defensive performance, emphasizing their solidity at the back. He also highlighted the team's effectiveness in front of goal.

"We were a very tough group, defending very well without making mistakes. We kept a clean sheet, which was very important to finally get the three points," Obeng noted.

Obeng believes that this victory marks the beginning of a new era for the team and underscores the importance of maintaining a calm and confident mentality.

"I knew that sooner or later it was going to come," Obeng said about his goal, adding that this time, they were able to maintain their lead and secure the win.

"Last year we were ahead, but it was difficult for us to be a block and maintain the result. But this time when we got ahead, it was for us a treasure that we had to maintain, leaving our soul," he concluded.