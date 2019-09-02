Samuel Obeng scores a brace to earn Real Oviedo first win of the season

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng netted a brace for Real Oviedo B as they defeated UP Langreo in the Spanish Segunda B Division on Sunday.

Obeng's brace earned the Blues their first win of the season.

The 22-year old opened the scoring in the 38th to give his side the advantage before the break.

The former Ghana youth international then added his second eight minutes after the break.

Marc Nierga then got the consolation for the travelling side.

Obeng lasted the entire duration and has been a key figure for the club this season.