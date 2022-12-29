Samuel Obeng: Spanish side UD Ibiza make offer for Ghanaian striker 

UD Ibiza have made a bid for Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng, who appears to have fallen out of favour with Real Oviedo manager Alvaro Cervera.

Cervera wants to make changes in his attacking department, and of the three strikers available, he plans to sell the Ghanaian, despite strong opposition from fans.

The majority of Oviedista fans believe Obeng has been one of the team's most productive players, and they disagree with the Equatoguinean coach's praise.

The first thing the coach wants is a quick striker who can move down the wings. That is, Cervera requests a winger who can play both on the right and on the left. However, Real Oviedo's sports management has ruled that there must be a way out for the transfer he is requesting. As a result, Obeng is the chosen one.

According to sources close to the club and the player, several LaLiga Smartbank teams have inquired about the Ghanaian striker. Only one has dared to cross the line and make an offer to Tito Blanco's sports management. UD Ibiza are that team.

The Ibizan club are bottom of LaLiga SmartBank, and their offensive deficit is obvious. The team led by Lucas Alcaraz does not react despite having three centre forwards, two right-wingers, two attacking midfielders, and a midfielder. The solution proposed by the island is the signing of Obeng, for which they have already contacted Oviedo.

The forward has been at Real Oviedo since 2020 and has netted 15 goals in over 100 appearances.