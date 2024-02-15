Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa displeased with $3 million expenditure on Black Stars in AFCON 2023

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Youth and Sports Ministry's decision to spend $3 million on the Black Stars, given their early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During a parliamentary session on February 14, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif disclosed that $8.5 million was budgeted for the tournament, with $3 million already expended on the team.

Ablakwa, reacting to the breakdown on the parliamentary floor, vehemently criticized the decision, emphasizing the need for the country to receive value for money.

He pointed out that Ghana's expenditure exceeded that of other countries, such as Nigeria ($1.8 million) and Zambia ($2.1 million), which budgeted less for the entire tournament.

"The $3 million that was spent on the three matches played, in which the team performed abysmally, is in excess of what other countries budgeted for the entire tournament. There is no value for money," he asserted.

"Mr Speaker, the document the Sports Ministry submitted to this house, if you look at what we spent on qualifiers, Ghana v Angola home and away amounted to Ghc7.4m and Ghana v Madagascar also amounted to Ghc13.2m. The airlifting of supporters from Ghana to Qatar was Ghc5.3m. We are throwing hundreds of millions into supporting this Black Stars and we are still not getting results.

"Look at the state of our pitches. We don't even have a single FIFA standard pitch. Youth development is gone. The local league is gone," he added.

Ghana's hopes of securing their fifth continental title were dashed as they were eliminated in the group phase, finishing third with only two points out of a possible nine.