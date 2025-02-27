Samuel Osei Kuffour attends Bayern Munich’s 125th anniversary celebration

Former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour was among the distinguished guests at the club’s 125th anniversary celebration on Thursday night.

Dressed in a stylish navy blue suit and cream trousers, the former Ghana international graced the event in grand style, engaging with former teammates and club officials.

The ceremony, held at Paulaner Nockherberg, brought together 650 high-profile guests from politics, sports, and entertainment.

Kuffour spent 11 seasons with Bayern, progressing from the youth ranks to become a key figure in the first team.

He was instrumental in the club’s 2000-01 UEFA Champions League triumph and famously scored the decisive goal in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup final, earning the Man of the Match award.

A two-time runner-up for African Footballer of the Year (1999 and 2001), Kuffour made over 60 UEFA Champions League appearances.

After 175 Bundesliga games, he departed Bayern in 2005 as one of Africa’s most decorated footballers.