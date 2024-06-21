Samuel Osei Kuffour endorses Otto Addo's reappointment as Black Stars head coach

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has backed the reappointment of Otto Addo as the Black Stars head coach.

This year, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reappointed Otto Addo as the full-time head coach of the Black Stars, a decision Kuffour believes is well-founded.

In 2022, Otto Addo led Ghana to qualify for the Qatar FIFA World Cup as an interim coach, defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a dramatic playoff. Under his guidance, the Black Stars won one match, lost two, and exited at the group stage of the World Cup.

"Bringing him back was a good choice," the former Bayern Munich defender stated in an interview with Angel FM. "Forget about whatever happened at the World Cup and focus on what we are doing now, especially in the World Cup qualifiers."

Earlier this month, Otto Addo led the Ghana national team to two crucial victories: a 2-1 win over Mali and a thrilling 4-3 victory against the Central African Republic. These wins have significantly boosted Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The reappointment of Otto Addo marks a new chapter for the Black Stars as they aim to build on their recent successes and secure their place in the upcoming World Cup.