Samuel Osei Kuffour: Michael Essien is filthy rich, not broke

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has vehemently refuted recent reports suggesting that fellow football star Michael Essien is facing financial difficulties.

Kuffour, who himself enjoyed a successful career with Bayern Munich, emphasised that Essien remains "filthy rich" and is far from experiencing financial hardship.

The controversy arose following news that Essien's properties in East Legon and Trassaco were under legal scrutiny, with reports indicating they were set to be sold off.

These properties are valued at millions of dollars, sparking speculation about Essien's financial state.

However, Kuffour dismissed these claims as baseless, urging a more positive outlook towards Ghanaian personalities.

He highlighted that Essien possesses numerous valuable assets, indicating substantial wealth that contradicts any notions of financial distress.

"It is a shame that we think so negatively about our people," Kuffour expressed in a statement to Angel FM's Saddick Adams.

"Michael is not broke. We are talking about a house that they took from him, which cost $20 million and another one that cost $30 million."

He criticised the lack of firsthand knowledge behind such reports and stressed that without concrete evidence, labelling someone as broke is unjustifiable.

Kuffour emphasised that unless one knows firsthand of Essien's financial situation, making assumptions is unwarranted.

"You would have to know if he comes to your house and begs for food, then you can justify it," Kuffour stated.

"I know the kind of assets that Michael has, and I will not stand anywhere and say Michael is broke. Michael is filthy rich."

Essien is currently based in Denmark where he works as an assistant coach for Nordsjaelland.