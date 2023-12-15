GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samuel Osei Kuffour urges comprehensive planning for Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON

Published on: 15 December 2023
Sammy Kuffuor

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has issued a cautionary note, emphasising the need for thorough planning as the Black Stars gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions are set to make their appearance at the 34th edition of the prestigious tournament.

Following their exit in the group phase during the last AFCON in Cameroon, the Black Stars are determined to make a strong comeback in Ivory Coast. With less than a month remaining before the tournament kicks off, Kuffour stressed the importance of meticulous preparation and planning for success.

"I have always said that when it comes to AFCON, Ghana is always under pressure because we sometimes forget to plan but we prepare, and there is a difference," Kuffour conveyed in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

While acknowledging the consistent efforts in preparation, Kuffour emphasised the critical distinction between planning and preparation.

"We should not claim we have Kudus, Amartey, and other players. It took Senegal many years for them to win the AFCON, and they planned for that. We always prepare for tournaments but for planning, I doubt," he added.

Ghana has been drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. The Black Stars' journey in the tournament will commence with a match against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.

