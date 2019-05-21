Samuel Osei Kuffuor angry over Ghana coach Appiah's decisions ahead of Afcon

Former Ghana International who doubles as Normalisation Committee member of the Ghana Football Association Samuel Osei Kuffuor is reported to be angry over the questionable decisions of Kwesi Appiah over his team's selection and appointment of a scout.

Kwesi Appiah met Management committee members of the Black Stars on Monday to explain and justify his player selection ahead of the tournament

Ghanasoccerenet sources at the meeting revealed that Samuel Osei Kuffuor was unhappy and angry over Coach Kwesi Appiah's decision to appoint former Holland international George Boateng as a scout for the team.

He was also unhappy on the decision to name a new captain for the team ahead of the tournament.

The meeting ended abruptly on Monday as a result of this questionable decisions from Coach Appiah.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will meet the Normalisation Committee, the Black Stars management committee today over this questionable decisions which has led to the skipper of the side Asamoah Gyan retiring from the National team.