Samuel Owusu: Ghana winger climbs off bench for FK Cukaricki in win heavy over Racing FC in Europa League Conference

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench for FK Cukaricki in their 4-1 win over Racing FC in the Europa Conference league on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old was introduced with 15 minutes left on the clock as the Serbian side thrashed the Luxembourg outfit.

The Ghana international has rejoined the Belgrade-based side on a short term basis after ending his contract at Saudi outfit Al Fahya.

The Ghanaian has recovered fully from an injury setback in the latter of part season in the Saudi Pro League.

The hugely talented Ghanaian decided against renewing his contract following the expiration of his three-year contract in the gulf.

The Serbian league is a familiar territory for the Ghana star after he impressed as a livewire for the side during his previous stay at FK Cukaricki.

He scored eleven goals and provided several assists in 64 outings for the side.

Owusu is expected to make his Premier League debut on his return to FK Cukaricki against Napredak Krusevac.