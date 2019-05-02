Samuel Owusu scores and assist in Cukaricki's heavy win against Napredak

Ghana and Cukaricki striker Samuel Owusu scored in his team's heavy win over Napredak on Wednesday.

Cukaricki thrashed Napredak by 5-2 in the Serbia Super Lig.

The 23-year old assisted in the opening goal scored by Mudrinski in the 8th minute of the first half to put Cukaricki in front.

Samuel Owusu scored the third goal of the game in the 51st minute to make it 3-0 in the second half.

Owusu was substituted in the 57th minute as Vidosaljevic came on.

He has scored seven goals and registered 10 assists in the Serbian League this season.

Samuel Owusu has assisted in more goals this season than any other player in the league.