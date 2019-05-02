Samuel Owusu scores and assists in Cukaricki's heavy win against Napredak

Ghana and Cukaricki midfielder Samuel Owusu scored his team's heavy win over Napredak on Wednesday.

Cukaricki thrashed Napredak by 5-2 in the Serbia Super Lig.

The 23-year old assisted in the opening goal scored by Mudrinski in the 8th minute of the first half to put Cukaricki in front.

Samuel Owusu scored the third goal of the goal in the 51st minute to make it 3-0 in the second half.

Owusu was substituted in the 57th minute as Vidosaljevic came on.

Samuel Owusu has played 29 matches this season for Cukaricki and has scored seven goals.