Samuel Owusu scores to give Al-Feiha FC first away win of the season

Published on: 22 November 2019

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu scored the only when Al-Feiha SC beat Al-Shabab FC 1-0 at away in the Saudi Arabia Professional League on Friday.

It is the first time this season Al-Feiha have won an away game in the Saudi top-flight.

Owusu walked straight into the starting lineup of Al-Feiha after returning from international break where he helped the Black Stars to get two wins out of two games in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The 23-year-old broke the game's duck in the 60th minute after connecting a pass from Brazilian midfielder Angelo Neto.

Friday's solitary strike takes Owusu goals tally in the season to two in ten games.

Comments