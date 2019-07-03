Samuel Owusu will leave Serbian league as interest from agents in top leagues in Europe heighten

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu could leave the Serbian Supa Liga before the start of next season as top football agents flood around the player at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The 23-year old has been impressive at the tournament after starring in Ghana's 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau as the team reached the last 16 of the competition.

Owusu was a surprise inclusion in coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the Africa Cup of Nations but the Čukarički star has vindicated himself.

GHANASoccernet.com can report the former Vision FC player has attracted interest from some top clubs from Germany and France.

Scouts from some top clubs in Europe are also monitoring the exploits of the pacy winger at the competition.

Owusu finished last season with some raking numbers for his club, scoring 7 goals and creating 10 assists.