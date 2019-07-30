Samuel Owusu's move to PSG off; Olympique Marseille could be likely destination

Olympique Marseille could be the possible destination for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations star Samuel Owusu.

The talented winger has also been linked with giants Paris Saint-Germain but that move is off.

This was after Thomas Tuchel's side paid € 18m for the services of Pablo Sarabi from Sevilla.

It seems that the more realistic option is to move to the Stade Velodrome.

The 23-year-old impressed with the Black Stars in Egypt despite suffering early elimination and has become the target for some elite European sides.

Owusu started his career abroad with Serbian side Radnik Surdulica where he played for two seasons and then got signed for Turkish side Genclerbirligi

But in 2017 he returned to Serbia to sign for Cukaricki as a free agent.