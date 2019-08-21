Samuel Owusu’s signing fee to Al-Fayha FC revealed

Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha FC forked out a staggering amount that to purchase Ghana winger Samuel Owusu, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 23-year-old joined the Orange lads on a three-year deal after ending his spell at Serbian side Čukarički.

The Ghana youngster signed the dotted lines on Monday after passing a mandatory medical in Dubai.

The Saudi side are reported to have paid a whopping $3 million to secure the services of the four-cap Ghana international from Čukarički.

The wideman has opted for the gulf despite receiving multiple offers from Europe.

He started his professional career in 2014 after signing for Serbian side Radnik Sordolica.