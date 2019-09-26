Samuel Sarfo scores fourth goal of the season in Al Khaleej's defeat to Ohod in Saudi

Defender Samuel Sarfo continues with his impressive form in Saudi Arabia after netting his fourth goal of the season in Al Khaleej's defeat to Ohod in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liberty Professionals captain scored in the 46th minute to level the scores, after Hussain Al Sheik had opened the scoring in the 26th minute for Ohod at the Al Khaleej Club Stadium.

The visitors then took the lead in the 74th minute through Mohammed Al Ghamdi before hitting the final nail Khaleej's coffin with six minutes left to end the game.

Mohammed Al Enezi scored the third for Ohod.

Despite the defeat, Samuel "Maldini" Sarfo was a rock for Al Khaleej and continues to put in some impressive performances for the club.

The Ghana international joined the Saudi side in the summer from Iraqi side Saipa FC.