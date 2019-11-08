Samuel Tetteh cameos as LASK Linz demolish PSV in Europa League

Winger Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to help LASK Linz thump Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven 4-1 in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Ghana midfielder came on in the 69th minute to replace Markus Raguz as they comfortably swept aside PSV at the Linzer Stadion.

Daniel Shwaab had put the visitors in the lead just five minutes into the game from a well converted penalty.

However, a second half masterclass from the host saw Reinhold Ranftl pulled parity in the 56th minute to begin with the romp.

Dominik Friesser shot LASK into the lead four minutes later before a brace from Joao Klaus de Mello completed the mauling for the Austrians.

The win sends LASK Linz second on the table with seven points, just two behind leaders Sporting CP.