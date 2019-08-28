Samuel Tetteh cameos as LASK Linz fail to reach UEFA Champions League Group stage

Striker Samuel Tetteh was a second half substitute as Austrian side LASK Linz lost 2-1 at Club Brugge to miss out on qualification to the group stage UEFA Champions League.

The Ghana international was introduced in the 62nd minute for Dominik Friese as Linz suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

But Tetteh and the Black-Whites will play in the group stage of the Europa League after being eliminated at the playoff stage of the elite competition.

Linz finished the match with ten men after Gernot Trauner was sent off for yellow card accumulation in the 81st minute.