Samuel Tetteh delighted with LASK Linz "amazing" away win over FC Basel in UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh has expressed delight in LASK Linz's important away win over Swiss giants FC Basel in the first leg of the third round qualifying round in the UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year old impressed immensely, creating an assist in the Austrian side's 2-1 with over FC Basel at the St. Jakob Park.

"Amazing Win Away from Home," he tweeted after the game. "We go again next week," he added.

Following a goalless first half, LASK Linz took the lead just five minutes into the second half after defender Gernot Trauner turned in a Peter Michorl assist.

Jaoa Klauss De Mello doubled the lead with 8 minutes left on the clock after benefiting from a Samuel Tetteh assist.

The home side however pulled one back five minutes after conceding the second. Luca Zuffi scored the consolation to half the deficit.

Samuel Tetteh lasted the entire duration of the game and will be expected to feature when the two sides meet again in a week time at the Linzer Stadion.