Samuel Tetteh excited over LASK Linz Europa League victory against FC Basel

LASK Linz winger Samuel Tetteh is elated with their 3-1 Europa League victory over FC Basel on Tuesday.

The Austrian side advances to the final round of Europe’s second-tier club competition following a 3-1 win against Swizz giants FC Basel.

Linz won the first leg 2-1 in Switzerland and encountered hurdle as they march on to the next round of the competition with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

And Tetteh, who played the final 14 minutes of the game, could not hide his joy over the result.

?s=21