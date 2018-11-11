Samuel Tetteh happy to score for LASK Linz in win over Admira

Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh is delighted after scoring in LASK Linz comprehensive win over Admira in the Austrian topflight on Saturday.

Tetteh climbed off the bench to net his second goal of the season as Linz won to maintain their second spot on the standings.

His goal came in 92nd minute making it 5-1 for the home side.

And after the game, Tetteh couldn't hide his excitement at being among the scorers.

He posted on Twitter: "Bravo 👏🏽 jungs great performance today glad to get a goal ⚽ #GodIsTheReason 🙏🏼 #ST20"

The 22-year-old appears to have rediscovered his fine after recovering from a knee injury which kept him out of action for over a month.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions for Linz this season.