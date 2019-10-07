Samuel Tetteh happy with assist in LASK Linz's win against Hartberg

Winger Samuel Tetteh has expressed delight in providing an assist in LASK Linz's win over Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Tetteh climbed off the bench in the 61st minute to produce an assist in the 64th minute as LASK Linz came from a goal down to beat Hartberg at the PROfertil Arena.

"Plus 3 points, Happy to assist," he tweeted after the game.

LASK had to opportunity to take the lead in the 14th minute but Thomas Goiginger missed a penalty before the home side took the lead through Thomas Ostrak ten minutes into the second half.

Tetteh replaced Thomas Goiginger on the hour mark and three minutes later made an impact by creating the leveler for Reinhold Ranftl.

LASK then took the lead in the 69th minute through Thomas Michorl.

The win cuts the game between LASK and Red Bull Salzburg at the to to just five points.

Samuel Tetteh has now played eight Bundesliga games, scored a goal and has an assist to his credit this season.