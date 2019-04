Striker Samuel Tetteh missed a penalty as LASK Linz suffered a 4-3 shootout defeat to Rapid Wien in the Austrian Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Tetteh was introduced during the first half of extra time when both teams were tied 1-1.

He was selected as one of the best five for Linz but the Ghana international missed the third kick.

Rapid Wien could also not score as Srdjan Grahovac missed but led 2-1 before going on to convert their last two kicks.