GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Samuel Tetteh named in Austria Bundesliga team of the week

Published on: 25 November 2019

Samuel Tetteh has been named in the SkySports Austria Team of the Week of Round 15 of the Austrian Tipico Bundesliga.

This is after his exceptional performance in the LASK Linz's 2-0 victory at away against WSG Swarovski Tirol last Saturday.

Tetteh joined the game in the 62nd minute after replacing Dominik Frieser.

The WAFA Academy graduate with an outstanding display sealed the win for LASK Linz by scoring in the 90th minute.

Tetteh finished off a pass from Marko Raguz with a lovely left-footed strike.

The win sees LASK Linz move just a point behind leaders Red Bull Salzburg.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments