Samuel Tetteh puts icing on cake for LASK Linz in thrilling win over SV Mattersburg

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh sealed a resounding victory for LASK Linz as they battered SV Mattersburg 7-2 in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The Raiffeisen-Arena went silent after Mattersburg took a 6th minute lead through Andreas Gruber.

But goals from Gernot Trauner and Thomas Goiginger put LASK Linz ahead after 24 minutes before Malic Nedeljko made it 2-2 for the visitors.

However, second half brace from Reinhold Ranftl and Marco Raguz took the match beyond Mattersburg before Tetteh — who came on in the 72nd minute — sealed the win with a fantastic strike in the 79th minute.

The goal was Tetteh’s fifth of the season.