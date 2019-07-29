Samuel Tetteh savours special day in his career after scoring on birthday

On-loan Lask Linz striker Samuel Tetteh says Sunday, 28 July, 2019 will forever be etched on his mind after scoring in the club's first Austrian Bundesliga league match of the season on his 23rd birthday.

The former Black Stars player opened the scoring on seven minutes before Joao Klauss' 79th minute goal sealed a 2-0 win over Altach.

''It was a great feeling for me scoring on the first week plus on my birthday. I would say it's a special day for me,'' Tetteh told GHANASoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.

''Yeah, I had the feeling I was going to score. The plenitude of birthday wishes alone motivated me today, so yeah, I had a feeling I was going to score.''

Tetteh managed to score four goals in 21 appearances last season to help the club secure a Europa League spot.