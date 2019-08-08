Samuel Tetteh shines as LASK Linz secure important away win in UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Forward Samuel Tetteh produced a magnificent performance to help Austrian club LASK Linz beat Swiss giants FC Basel, and earn the advantage ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie.

The former WAFA winger created the assist for his side's second goal in their 2-1 win at the St. Jakob Park in Switzerland.

After a goalless first half, LASK Linz took the lead just five minutes into the second half after defender Gernot Trauner turned in a Peter Michorl assist.

Jaoa Klauss De Mello doubled the lead with 8 minutes left on the clock after benefiting from a Samuel Tetteh assist.

The home side however pulled one back five minutes after conceding the second. Luca Zuffi scored the consolation to half the deficit.

Samuel Tetteh lasted the entire duration of the game and will be expected to feature when the two sides meet again in a week time at the Linzer Stadion.

