Samuel Tetteh's two goals not enough as Adanaspor lose to Sakaryaspor in five-goal thriller

Former Black Stars forward Samuel Tetteh scored two goals when Adanaspor AS succumbed to Sakaryaspor in the Turkish 1. Lig on Sunday.

Tetteh scored both goals for Adanaspor who threw away a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 at the end of the match at Sakarya Ataturk Stadium.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian scored the opening goal of the match in the 7th minute after receiving a pass from Burak Coban.

Tetteh scored again to double the lead for the guests 20 minutes after after he was assisted by defender Emre Kaplan.

Congolese striker Kabongo Kasongo pulled one back for Sakaryaspor three minutes before the halftime break.

The home team restored parity in the 66th minute after Emirhan Aydogan got on the scoresheet.

Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor got the winning goal in the 81st minute to ensure Sakaryaspor complete their remarkable comeback.

Tetteh has managed to net four goals in eight appearances in the Turkish second-tier league so far this campaign.