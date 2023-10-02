San Diego MLS to establish pioneering training facility and Right To Dream Academy on tribal reservation

San Diego MLS is set to make history as the first professional sports organization to establish a dedicated professional training facility on a tribal reservation.

This visionary project, located in El Cajon on Sycuan tribal land, spans a 28-acre site that will encompass a Right To Dream residential youth development academy, the first of its kind in the United States.

The initiative includes the establishment of a Right to Dream Academy, a residential youth academy for students aged 11 to 18, covering grades 6 through 12. Existing facilities, such as the Singing Hills Hotel, will be repurposed to accommodate dormitories and classrooms for students living on campus. The facility will be made available to students, professional players, and staff, fostering an environment of unity, growth, and unparalleled opportunity.

Tom Penn, CEO of San Diego MLS, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "We couldn't ask for a more perfect location for our training facility and Right to Dream Academy. This land is absolutely beautiful – rich with tradition and heritage – which will give us the foundation to achieve our vision to become the epicentre of football excellence and innovation in North America."

Key features of the project include a 125,000 square-foot campus, featuring a state-of-the-art sports performance facility for the first team and academy teams, along with five full-sized soccer fields, including both natural and synthetic turf fields. The project will also include open-air training areas and infrastructure improvements for seamless access and operations.

Cody Martinez, Sycuan Tribal Chairman, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, saying, "The establishment of the San Diego MLS training facility and youth academy right here on our reservation represents a powerful convergence of our shared passions and our commitment to the San Diego region."

San Diego MLS owner and chairman, Mohamed Mansour, emphasized the positive impact of the Right to Dream academy model and its potential to transform lives and yield great results in San Diego, a region known for its deep pool of soccer talent.

Tom Vernon, Founder/CEO of Right to Dream and a member of the San Diego MLS ownership group, expressed enthusiasm about extending the Right to Dream ecosystem to San Diego, aiming to redefine excellence in football while maximizing opportunities for young talent.

He said, "This is a great opportunity to extend the Right to Dream ecosystem to San Diego with our partners. As we have, at the highest level, elsewhere we will continue to redefine what excellence means in football by bringing our unique offering of football, education and life skills development to maximize opportunities for young talent."

The groundbreaking ceremony for this groundbreaking project is scheduled for November, where detailed renderings of the facilities and the Right To Dream model will be unveiled.