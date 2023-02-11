San Jose Earthquakes manager excited with the acquisition of Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah

General Manager of San Jose Earthquakes, Chris Leitch, has expressed delight following the acquisition of experienced defender Jonathan Mensah.

The Ghana defender joins San Jose Earthquakes from Columbus Crew for $100k of General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2023 and $100k of GAM in 2024.

“Nathan’s unfortunate injury left a significant hole at a precarious time in our preseason that we didn’t hesitate to address quickly,” said Chris Leitch.

“We knew we needed to bring in a player of significant quality and experience to compete at the highest level in MLS. We feel very fortunate and excited to bring in Jonathan, who has been named MLS Best XI, has captained an MLS Cup-winning side, and who knows what it takes to perform and be a leader for a competitive team in MLS. His leadership and success in Major League Soccer will be invaluable to our squad as we approach the 2023 regular season and his qualities as a human being will positively impact our organization and community.”

Mensah led Columbus Crew to Major League Soccer success in 2020 as captain of the franchise.