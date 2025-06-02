Sankara Nationals FC earn Division One promotion after beating Steadfast FC

Sankara Nationals FC have secured promotion to the Access Bank Division One League following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Steadfast FC in the final of the Northern Region Football Association Division Two League.

The match, held over the weekend, lived up to its billing as both sides showcased some of the best talents from the Northern Region. Sankara Nationals, however, proved more clinical on the day, combining tactical discipline with attacking intent to emerge champions.

The win not only earns them regional bragging rights but also guarantees a place in Zone One of the national Division One League for the 2025/26 season. It marks a historic achievement for the club, which has steadily climbed the football ladder over recent years.

Club officials and players were visibly elated after the final whistle, celebrating a victory that represents months of planning, sacrifice, and belief.

Sankara Nationals FC now shift focus to their next challenge, establishing themselves in Division One and pushing the limits of Northern Ghana’s football potential on the national stage.