Sannie Daara advises cautious approach for young players moving abroad

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara urged caution for young Ghanaian footballers considering a move to Europe.

Daara warned of the dangers of leaving too early: "There are still many players who can go through our system, perform well in the local league, and eventually make their way to Europe. It doesn't have to be too costly, and it can help us dominate and succeed," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.

He emphasized careful evaluation before chasing European dreams: "You might have colleagues who at the beginning might want to go to Europe, might be qualified or might be attracted to the European clubs or the European clubs want them, but they must first assess the situation," Daara added.

Daara cautioned against solely focusing on Europe, highlighting the risk of stagnation: "But the truth also is that you might not all have the same opportunity. There are a lot of players talented now who are sitting in the country.

"They say they don't want to play for any local club as they expect clubs from abroad to come for them but they could be waiting for about two, three years and still be languishing," he explained.

By staying and excelling in the Ghana Premier League, Daara believes players can benefit themselves and the nation.