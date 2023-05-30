Sannie Daara applauds Kurt Okraku's management of Ghana football

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has commended the association's president, Kurt Okraku, for his exceptional management of Ghana Football despite numerous challenges.

Okraku, who assumed office in 2019, is now seeking re-election as his first tenure draws to a close in October.

Sannie Daara, a well-informed figure in the sport, lauded Okraku for his contributions to the GFA, even in the face of significant criticism from football fans and pundits in Ghana. He particularly highlighted the lack of support from the government, which sets Ghana apart from other football federations on the African continent.

Nonetheless, Sannie Daara emphasised that these challenges have not hindered the association from achieving remarkable milestones under Okraku's leadership. In an interview with 3Sports, Sannie Daara shared his perspective on Okraku's performance, stating, "On a scale of 1 to 10, I would rate him at 9.8."

Explaining his reasoning, Sannie Daara said, "Ghana Football was disrupted for two years by the COVID pandemic, and our situation was very distinct compared to other countries on the continent." He further highlighted a conversation he had with the Women's Football representative of the Benin Football Federation, who provided insights into the level of government support received when their football was interrupted.

"She told me about the level of support they received from the government when their football was interrupted," Sannie Daara revealed. "Additionally, she disclosed that at the beginning of each season, clubs in the top tier of the Benin Football Federation receive an annual cash injection of $75,000. Furthermore, these clubs can also receive additional financial support when they participate in continental competitions."

Sannie Daara's endorsement of Kurt Okraku's management comes as the president seeks re-election, with his first tenure marked by significant achievements despite the challenging circumstances. As Ghana Football looks to the future, Okraku aims to continue leading the association and navigating the obstacles to further advance the sport in the country.