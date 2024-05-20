Sannie Daara calls for Baba Rahman's return to Black Stars squad

Former Ghana Football Association Communication Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has endorsed the return of PAOK defender Baba Rahman to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Following his withdrawal from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Baba Rahman has yet to represent the nation.

However, having won the Greek Super League with PAOK, Saanie Daara believes that the left-back deserves a spot in the national team.

Ghana will play Mali in Bamako on June 6 and four days later host the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Rahman had a remarkable performance throughout the season, appearing in 44 games, netting six goals, providing four assists, and logging 3,564 minutes of playing time.

As such, Sannie Daara praised the former Chelsea player for his outstanding display and urged the Black Stars coaching staff to consider reinstating him for the forthcoming clashes.

"Ghana ace Baba Rahman has just finished the best season of his career, crowning it with the Greek league title at PAOK.

"The left-back played 44 matches, scoring 6 GOALS, four assists and 3,564 mins of action. Black Stars need Baba for upcoming WC qualifiers," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.