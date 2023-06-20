Sannie Daara cautions Black Meteors against complacency ahead of U23 AFCON

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urged the U23 men’s national team to eschew complacency in order to achieve their target at the upcoming U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

While expressing confidence in the capabilities of the coaches and technical team, Sannie Daara foresees the only thing that can deny the team success is over-confidence.

“We have to carefully plan on how we play in the tournament. We should not be full of ourselves in thinking that we are the best. At the moment, at the top level, I will also tell the players that we are not the best yet. We can be the best if we are able to prove it at this tournament.

“…Let’s take one game at a time. Let’s not be overly-confident so that we will get the results one match after the other and secure our place at the Olympics,” he said on Joy Sports Link.

The team is currently in Egypt as they intensify preparations for the tournament which commences on Saturday, June 24 2023. They will play a pre-tournament friendly against Egyptian giants, Zamalek FC on Tuesday, June 20 2023. Ghana have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea and Gabon.

The top three teams at the end of the competition will automatically qualify for the summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

By Suleman Asante