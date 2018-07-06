Sannie Daara hires former Attorney General and top lawyer Dr Ayine in lawsuit against Anas

Ibrahim Sannie Daara has hired former Deputy Attorney General and highly-rated lawyer Dr Dominic Ayine in his defamation suit against controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Dr Ayine together with his top-notch partner Dr Theodore Adimazoya will be spearheading the defamation suit against the Ghanaian journalist.

Daara, who is a well established former BBC journalist of huge repute, is demanding 20 million cedis or $ 5 million in damages over the publication in a recent football documentary.

The Director of Communications of the Ghana FA also filed another lawsuit at the High Court of Justice with Human Rights application insisting the actions of the controversial ‘violated the Applicant’s right to the privacy of his communication which is guaranteed by the Clause 2 of Article 16 of the Constitution’.

Dr Ayine is a senior barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana with 17 years of professional experience.

He has active practice and extensive experience in trade and investment law, commercial law and natural resources law.